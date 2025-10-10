Exploring Iceland by sea on Norwegian Prima’s Northern Europe cruise

FROM SINGAPORE TO THE ARCTIC — JET LAG, FJORDS, AND HIGH HOPES

Our odyssey began with a 15-hour marathon flight from steamy Singapore to Reykjavik via Copenhagen — a route that makes you appreciate the invention of the trouser press and question your life choices. Still, the reward was a 10-day cruise through places that, until now, existed only as mysterious shapes in our school geography books: Reykjavik, Isafjordur, Akureyri, Alesund, Maloy, Geiranger, Amsterdam, Bruges, and finally Southampton, with a healthy dose of the Arctic Sea thrown in for good measure.

We were first-time cruisers, and the Norwegian Prima did much to allay our fears of seasickness, claustrophobia (having a portside balcony helped), and being herded like cattle. At 294m-long (that’s three football pitches for those who measure things in Premier League), the ship accommodates 3,100 guests and 1,500 crew members enough people to start a small city but with a space ratio that would make even the most crowd-averse traveller sigh with relief. There’s also The Haven, a swanky, keycard-only enclave for the lucky few with a taste for exclusivity (you’ll need to pony up a bit more is what I’ve heard).

Pop icon Katy Perry is the ship’s current godmother, which is apparently a thing in cruising circles, joining luminaries like Kelly Clarkson and others. There are no stiff formal nights here — shorts, T-shirts, and even flip-flops are welcome, making it the sort of place where you can go from pool to dinner without anyone batting an eyelid, except in the specialty restaurants