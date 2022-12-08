At S$1.78 million, this is possibly the world’s most luxurious hotel package

There are extravagant holidays, and then there’s truly living it up. For €1.25 million (S$1.78 million), one hotel in the Dutch city of Amsterdam is offering a complete buy-out of the property.

The two-night stay at De L’Europe Amsterdam also comes with a host of other luxurious experiences crafted by the hotel’s t‘Huys creative wing partners. And to enjoy all these, the purchaser can bring along up to 212 guests.

The package, offered in celebration of the hotel’s 125th anniversary, comes with access to all rooms, suites and signature suites, with breakfast in room or at brasserie Marie. All guests will also be treated to spa experiences at Le Spa by Skins Institute, along with Michelin-starred dinners at Flore, Trattoria Graziella and Freddy’s Bar.