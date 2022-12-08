At S$1.78 million, this is possibly the world’s most luxurious hotel package
In celebration of its 125th anniversary, De L’Europe Amsterdam is offering a once-in-a-lifetime buyout of its 106-room hotel to one lucky purchaser.
There are extravagant holidays, and then there’s truly living it up. For €1.25 million (S$1.78 million), one hotel in the Dutch city of Amsterdam is offering a complete buy-out of the property.
The two-night stay at De L’Europe Amsterdam also comes with a host of other luxurious experiences crafted by the hotel’s t‘Huys creative wing partners. And to enjoy all these, the purchaser can bring along up to 212 guests.
The package, offered in celebration of the hotel’s 125th anniversary, comes with access to all rooms, suites and signature suites, with breakfast in room or at brasserie Marie. All guests will also be treated to spa experiences at Le Spa by Skins Institute, along with Michelin-starred dinners at Flore, Trattoria Graziella and Freddy’s Bar.
This once-in-a-lifetime stay will also include the opportunity to create a Salle Privee fragrance, an exclusive tulip ring from jewellery designer Bibi van der Velden and a one-of-a-kind bespoke couture look from RVDK, billed as the world’s first sustainable couture label.
That’s not all. The guest will also receive an entire artwork collection from The Ravestijn Gallery, an incredibly rare Ferrari collector’s piece and a rare, 40-year-old Single Malt Scotch Whisky from Bowmore. Throughout the stay, the guest’s hotel suite will be transformed into a personalised Garden of Eden by Dutch florist, The Wunderkammer.
Designer stylist, Danie Bles, will also host a workshop and lunch for up to 10 guests, including a vintage high-end fashion piece to take home. To cap off the stay, the purchaser and all guests will be treated to an extravagant party that commemorates the hotel’s anniversary. The buy-out package is available for booking until Jun 30, 2023.
De L’Europe Amsterdam opened its doors in September 1896 and is one of the oldest, family-owned hotels in the heart of Amsterdam. With the city’s famous cultural landmarks only a stone’s throw away, the hotel allows guests to discover the essence of Amsterdam through tailored luxury, culture and fine dining experiences.
“At the De L’Europe Amsterdam, our aim is to help create stories and lifelong memories with all our guests. We are proud to have been a welcoming destination for elegance and exploration in Amsterdam for over 125 years,” said Robert-Jan Woltering, managing director of De L’Europe Amsterdam.
“This package is a true celebration of the hotel’s five-star offerings from top-to-bottom including our signature suites, award-winning culinary offerings, a luxurious spa, t‘Huys creative experience and much more. Whomever books this package is sure to have an unforgettable story to tell after their stay – and we could not be more excited to welcome them.”