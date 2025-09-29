Catch your favourite F1 drivers and team race cars at these pop-ups

Not another race-themed pop-up in a mall. Actually, yes please. Especially if it’s a chance to catch F1’s rising star Isack (say ‘e-zak’ as he’s French-Algerian) Hadjar. The Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB or Racing Bulls) driver’s performance has been pretty impressive on his rookie season so far, having already snagged a podium for clinching third-place at the Dutch Grand Prix in August. Here’s your chance to see the Paris-born racer in the flesh on his first Singapore appearance at the Inside the Garage Experience. The pop-up, a first-ever showcase between team partners Visa, Hugo and Tudor, runs till Oct 5 at ION Orchard and there’s also a Racing Bulls show car on display, racing simulators and reaction time challenges, and exclusive team merch and race gear adding to the high-octane fun.

When: Wed, Oct 1. The timing of Isack Hadjar's appearance is not confirmed as of press time. Check Ion Orchard's Instagram for details.

Where: B4, ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801