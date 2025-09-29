Catch your favourite F1 drivers and team race cars at these pop-ups
Here’s your chance to see Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, Kimi Antonelli, Alex Albon and Isack Hadjar at these exclusive meet-and-greets.
It’s lights out and away we go for another edition of the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend (Oct 3–5)! Your favourite drivers are already in town, and here’s where you can spot them off the grid — plus enjoy high-octane fun with F1 cars at special showcases all across the city.
LANDO NORRIS
For one day only, McLaren’s driver’s championship contender Lando Norris swaps orange for red at the Polo Red Racing Pop-up at Plaza Singapura. Lando has been the face of Ralph Lauren Fragrances’ Polo Red Racing campaign since 2024 and don’t miss your chance to catch the Brit with the boyish charm in person on Sep 30. Five lucky winners could also stand a chance to receive an autographed Polo Red Racing Fragrance. Complete with exclusive merch and a Race Simulator to put your driving skills to the test, the race-themed pop-up runs from now till Oct 5.
When: Tue, Sep 30, from 6pm
Where: Plaza Singapura Atrium Level 1, 68 Orchard Road, Singapore 238839
ALEX ALBON
If you’ve been to a Williams Fan Zone in recent history, you’ll understand the love for British-Thai driver Alex Albon who considers Singapore his “home race”. The Williams driver will be making an appearance at a Marina Square pop-up alongside Williams Team Principal James Vowles, as well as F1 Academy’s Lia Block and former F1 Champion Jenson Button. The pop-up runs until Oct 7 and you can view Williams’ FW47 show car from the current season, race against friends on the state-of-the-art esports simulators, and get your hands on exclusive Williams Racing merch and more.
When: Tue, Sep 30, 8pm
Where: Central Atrium, L2, Marina Square, 6 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039594
ISACK HADJAR
Not another race-themed pop-up in a mall. Actually, yes please. Especially if it’s a chance to catch F1’s rising star Isack (say ‘e-zak’ as he’s French-Algerian) Hadjar. The Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB or Racing Bulls) driver’s performance has been pretty impressive on his rookie season so far, having already snagged a podium for clinching third-place at the Dutch Grand Prix in August. Here’s your chance to see the Paris-born racer in the flesh on his first Singapore appearance at the Inside the Garage Experience. The pop-up, a first-ever showcase between team partners Visa, Hugo and Tudor, runs till Oct 5 at ION Orchard and there’s also a Racing Bulls show car on display, racing simulators and reaction time challenges, and exclusive team merch and race gear adding to the high-octane fun.
When: Wed, Oct 1. The timing of Isack Hadjar's appearance is not confirmed as of press time. Check Ion Orchard's Instagram for details.
Where: B4, ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801
KIMI ANTONELLI
Adidas teased fans and kept us guessing about which Mercedes driver – George Russell or Kimi Antonelli – would be making an appearance at its Orchard store this Singapore Grand Prix, and they’ve finally announced it’ll be the latter 19-year-old fan favourite who’ll make a pit stop at its Brand Centre in Orchard. The youngest and the only Italian driver currently on the grid, Kimi is filling some very big shoes in the Mercedes seat vacated by Lewis Hamilton on his rookie season – don’t miss your chance to catch Kimi and his tousled brown curls and adorable Italian accent at this meet-and-greet.
When: Thu, Oct 2. The timing of Kimi Antonelli's appearance is not confirmed as of press time. Check Adidas' instagram for more details.
Where: Adidas Brand Centre Orchard, 270 Orchard Rd, Unit 01-04, Singapore 238857
CHARLES LECLERC
Fans of Ferrari, catch Charles Leclerc in charge as Puma Ambassador at the Puma Flagship Store in Orchard. Tons of fun await as Ferrari fever takes over the store with a tyre-swapping pit crew-style challenge where you could win a Puma Scuderia Ferrari HP Leclerc Baseball Cap autographed by Monaco’s fastest export himself.
When: Thu, Oct 2. The timing of Charles Leclerc's appearance is not confirmed as of press time. Check Puma Singapore's instagram for more details.
Where: Puma Flagship Store, 313@Somerset, 313 Orchard Rd, #01-10 to 13, Singapore 238895
TAG HEUER POP-UP
As Official Timekeeper for Formula 1 this year, TAG Heuer’s interactive pop-up invites you to immerse yourself in the brand’s rich racing heritage, view iconic historical timepieces from the golden era of motorsport, and yes – snag that necessary photo op with the Red Bull Racing F1 show car on display.
When: Till Oct 6
Where: L1 Atrium, ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801
LEGO EXPERIENCE THE THRILL EVENT
While you’re at Ion Orchard, check out Lego’s outdoor pop-up where the life-sized Lego replica of the F1 Williams FW16 Race Car built with over 400,000 Lego bricks is showcased. Yep, the very same one driven by the Williams Racing drivers at the Miami Grand Prix Drivers’ Parade earlier this year. Then, take part in Lego F1 challenges designed to test your speed, skill, and pit-stop precision, from taking the driver’s seat in VR racing to racing against the clock in tyre-changing showdowns.
When: Till Oct 12
Where: L1 Outdoor, ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801
GALLERY26 DEMPSEY SGP: DARE TO BE DIFFERENT EXHIBITION
True motorsport racing buffs, this one’s for you. The Dare To Be Different exhibition gives you the lowdown on all things Formula One; download the history, get up close and personal with select Ferrari F1 models, and iconic F1 paraphernalia like the race suit worn by Zhou Guan Yu, the first and only Chinese driver on the grid, at the Singapore race in 2022, and check out the barrier that Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll crashed into at the 2023 race in Singapore. Admission is free.
When: Till Oct 5
Where: 26 Dempsey Road, #01-03, Singapore 249686
THE GLENFIDDICH RACE EXPERIENCE
If you’re travelling into Singapore for race weekend (or just passing through in transit) via Changi Airport, drop by The Glenfiddich Race Experience at Terminal 3 (airside) for a peep at a full-scale Aston Martin F1 replica car set against a dramatic digital backdrop featuring imagery inspired by the Scottish Highlands. The pop-up, which runs till Oct 11, celebrates a new multi-year partnership struck this year between Glenfiddich and Aston Martin, and travellers can enjoy a curated selection of Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky expressions at the tasting bar. This includes the exclusive-to-travel-retail Glenfiddich 19-Year-Old Limited Edition (S$214) bottling with Aston Martin, which can be purchased and personalised at the gifting station with complimentary bottle engraving and bespoke gifts with purchase. What’s more, customers who purchase three Glenfiddich cocktails or a whisky flight of Glenfiddich 16-, 15- and 12-Year-Old or a bottle of Glenfiddich 15-Year-Old and above will also stand a chance to win an all-expenses-paid VIP Abu Dhabi Race Experience where they will watch the race from an exclusive Luxury Yacht with a prime trackside view.
When: Till Oct 11
Where: Changi Airport Terminal 3 (airside), 65 Airport Blvd, Changi International Airport, Singapore 819663