How much does it cost to party like a VIP at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022?

Dubbed “the world’s most exclusive after-party”, the famed Amber Lounge is back in Singapore this year, happening on Oct 1 and Oct 2. This time, it will be held at The Fullerton Bay Hotel’s Clifford Pier.

There will be flowing champagne and cocktails by award-winning bartenders, international music artists as well as appearances by the F1 Grand Prix racing fraternity. Guests will also be treated to theatrical cabaret and cirque-themed performances.

Kicking off the festivities on Oct 1 is Dutch DJ and electronic music producer Oliver Heldens. The following night will see Swedish singer-songwriter John Martin, known for his collaborations with Swedish House Mafia, performing alongside music partner Michel Zitron. American rapper Fatman scoop will also take the stage.