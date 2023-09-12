These are the most lavish parties and packages to book for F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023

Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS) is back for the 14th edition and the city is pulling out all the shimmery stops. Singapore will host the original night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit from Sep 15 to Sep 17 and high rollers are expected to be feted with top-end champagnes, wines and spirits, exquisite cuisine and the best seats in the house throughout the race weekend. We suss out some of the most exclusive experiences that (a lot of) money can buy.

AMBER LOUNGE

Earn bragging chops with a table at the “the world’s most exclusive after-party”, which returns to its original location at Millenia Walk on Sep 16 and Sep 17 with plenty of showstoppers.