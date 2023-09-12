These are the most lavish parties and packages to book for F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023
It’s thumping beats, posh nosh and free flowing champagne at some of the most extravagant bashes during the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023.
Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS) is back for the 14th edition and the city is pulling out all the shimmery stops. Singapore will host the original night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit from Sep 15 to Sep 17 and high rollers are expected to be feted with top-end champagnes, wines and spirits, exquisite cuisine and the best seats in the house throughout the race weekend. We suss out some of the most exclusive experiences that (a lot of) money can buy.
AMBER LOUNGE
Earn bragging chops with a table at the “the world’s most exclusive after-party”, which returns to its original location at Millenia Walk on Sep 16 and Sep 17 with plenty of showstoppers.
Expect free-flow Veuve Clicquot house champagne and Belvedere vodka throughout the event, as well as Don Julio and House of Suntory cocktails made by Cat Bite Club’s Jesse Vida and Gabriel Lowe. Top-tier VIP tables will enjoy premium drinks such as free-flowing Ruinart Blanc de Blanc champagne, a bottle of rare Don Julio 1942 Tequila and Four Fox Sake.
The ultra-luxurious suites, tucked into semi-private enclaves, include the Noir Suite for 20 people (prices from S$100,000) and Amber suites for 10 people (S$45,000). Top up your celebrations with a rare 15-litre Nebuchadnezzar-sized Armand de Brignac Brut Gold “Ace of Spades” Champagne, each priced at S$150,000 to commemorate Amber Lounge’s 15th anniversary in Singapore. Alternatively, there are also VIP tables starting from S$3,000 for a 4-pax Cocktail Table on Saturday and up to S$38,500 for a 10-pax Platinum Table located closest to the stages.
Entertainment headliners include American Grammy award-winning rapper Lil Jon for Saturday night, alongside performances by UK drummers The Stickmen Project and musical band Bangkok Invaders’ DJ Ono and DjayBuddah. There will be aerial and circus-inspired acts as well as a special appearance by Vietnamese laser light performer Killusion, an internet sensation with over a million followers on Instagram and Tik Tok.
More information on Amber Lounge website
Mandala Club is hosting its first live F1 viewing party at the pool terrace of the newly renovated Mandarin Oriental, Singapore, on Sep 16 and Sep 17. Sashay to live DJ beats from Joshua Pillai, Mandala Club’s director of nightlife, and Dutch electro-dance artiste Gregor Salto as you feast on free-flow champagne, premium spirits and a gourmet spread by the private members club and hotel’s culinary teams. End the evening with a bang with front-row views of firework displays. Tickets start from S$1,188 per person for a single-day entrance and goes up to S$2,288 per person for a two-day package. Table packages for Mandala Club members start from S$6,600 for a table of six on Sep 16, and includes four hours of free-flow champagne, wines and spirits, one bottle of Dom Perignon, two bottles of premium spirits and an al fresco gourmet spread. Non-member prices start from S$8,298.
More information at Mandala Mansion website
Drive into the heart of the motor action with a stay at Marina Bay Sands. The top-end S$100,000 Paiza Super Package includes a four-night stay in the newly refurbished two-bedroom Paiza Suite, attendance at an invite-only evening cocktail party on Sep 14 with the Scuderia Ferrari race team and trackside access for four guests to the Marina Bay Sands Sky Suite, which is perfectly positioned to catch the action along the Pit Straight stretch. You also get exclusive VIP invites worth S$22,000 to after-parties and brunches at Marquee Nightclub and Lavo respectively. Alternatively, there is the S$45,000 four-night Sands Super Package in the Sands Premier Suite with the same benefits for two persons.
More information at Marina Bay Sands website.
Dive into a night of music and gourmet extravagance at private members’ club 1880 on Sep 15. Their F1 Friday Night Party is back for its third edition, featuring international acts such as Senegalese-American singer Marieme, dynamic musical duo Leon Dream and top local DJs Aldrin, Krumbs, Drem and Raja Rani. VIP tables cost from S$5,888 for up to 15 persons and include skip-the-queue entry, a premium beverage package with the option of pre-ordering and a personal butler at the table.
For individual tickets at S$149, visit this website
For table bookings, email rsvp [at] 1880.com.sg