Post-pandemic, is face-to-face networking no longer as important?

It is early days and the evidence is patchy, but it is finally clear that the Big Schmooze is coming back.

Chelsea Flower Show, once the first bloom in a London season of well-tailored shoulder-rubbing, was cancelled in 2020 and had to move from spring to early autumn this year.

September’s event saw the return of City grandees and their high-paid fixers to gala gossip-mongering among the floral arrangements. There was some mild dismay about hygienically and individually boxed canapes and the way the September sunset plunged the displays into early darkness. But most guests would take such grumbles over existential doom any day.

The World Economic Forum plans to return to Davos in January. As coronavirus closed in last year, I suggested the WEF would be among the first back, but there have been a succession of false dawns since – at one point it planned to transplant the whole show to Singapore – before the most recent move to hike back up to the forum’s traditional mountain fastness in 2022.