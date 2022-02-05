Opening soon in Dempsey: A social club for kids, parents and other family members

Singapore’s Dempsey neighbourhood has always been a well-loved dining destination and soon, families will have a new hangout spot in the area.

London-based family members' club b_together will open its second location in Dempsey before mid-2022. The opening comes after the successful launch of the club in St John’s Wood, London, in July 2021.

b_together bills itself as an inclusive hub for the whole family, from expectant parents to grandparents and everything in between. The club in Singapore’s Dempsey Hill will take over the site at Block 16a which formerly housed another UK family club, Maggie & Rose. Maggie & Rose closed its doors in 2020.