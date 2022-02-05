Opening soon in Dempsey: A social club for kids, parents and other family members
After its successful launch in London in 2021, family-focused club b_together is launching its second location in Singapore.
Singapore’s Dempsey neighbourhood has always been a well-loved dining destination and soon, families will have a new hangout spot in the area.
London-based family members' club b_together will open its second location in Dempsey before mid-2022. The opening comes after the successful launch of the club in St John’s Wood, London, in July 2021.
b_together bills itself as an inclusive hub for the whole family, from expectant parents to grandparents and everything in between. The club in Singapore’s Dempsey Hill will take over the site at Block 16a which formerly housed another UK family club, Maggie & Rose. Maggie & Rose closed its doors in 2020.
The site is currently under renovation and once ready, will house a members’ nook, creative studios, games zone, lending library, bespoke children’s soft play, outdoor play areas and a treehouse for the little ones.
Meanwhile, parents and grandparents alike can dine at all-day dining hub, AT feast, which will also host events as well as cookery classes.
b_together is the brainchild of UK entrepreneur Maggie Bolger, who also co-founded Maggie & Rose. Bolger has exited Maggie & Rose as its co-founder and CEO, and b_together is described as an evolution of her original concept.
Its original location in London combines a childcare programme, bespoke soft play zones, creative studios for workshops, meeting areas and workspaces, and an apartment for short stays.
According to the company's website, membership at its London location starts from £185 (S$337) per month and can be used for up to six family members. Details of its Singapore membership have not been revealed yet.
The b_together club in Singapore is a collaboration with Elen Fu, founder of luxury childrenswear retailer, Kids21. The club is “thoughtfully conceived to cater for all the needs of modern families”, the company said in a press release. It will provide spaces for parents and their children to reconnect, learn and play together.
