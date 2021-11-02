A family adventure in Canada, with whales so close you can touch them

The trail to our yurt was narrow, muddy and peppered with tiny ceramic and plastic gnomes, fairies and bears. My eight-year-old daughter, clutching her stuffed giraffe and gingerly avoiding the knotty roots, spotted a miniature tiger, crouched at the base of a pine tree.

She was too weary to offer it anything more than a casual nod as she trudged along behind her father and 11-year-old brother, weighted down by her pink sequinned backpack and the six-and-a-half hours we’d spent on the road from Montreal to get here, to a town called Sacre-Coeur that hugs the Saguenay River in the Cote-Nord region of Quebec.

It was late June 2019 and we had come here in search of whales, traveling roughly 300 miles northeast from Montreal, crossing the Saguenay by ferry, and driving the final mile on a dirt road to meet our innkeeper, who was eager for us to finish this last leg of our journey before nightfall.

We were staying about 10 miles from Tadoussac, a picturesque town where the Saguenay meets the St Lawrence River. The waterway is part of a protected marine park where about six species of whales can be regularly seen from May to the end of October as they feed in the deep, nutrient-rich waters of the St Lawrence estuary, making for a spectacular place to whale watch.