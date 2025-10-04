9 hotels that can transform family holidays into unforgettable adventures
Waking to wandering elephants, trainspotting at Tokyo Station, taking part in coral restoration or whizzing down your own personal slide into the sea are some of these hotels' special offerings for families.
A 2024 Blue Print RF article highlighted the increasing demand for family travel experiences that combine learning and fun. “Families are favouring locations where they can partake in activities like visiting museums and historical sites or participate in creative workshops and cultural exchanges. This trend is driven by the desire to make travel both enjoyable and enriching,” the report read.
Awareness of our fragile planet becomes more tangible when children are hands-on with marine conservation activities; cultural and historical facts also turn into real-life lessons when activities cater to their level. Luxury hotels have responded by not only offering family-centric accommodation and amenities, but also crafting unique experiences for children.
A slide in your private pool or expert astronomer pointing out the stars is sure to score bonus points for both parents and their young ones. We sieve out nine properties to bookmark.
SONEVA JANI
Soneva Jani is barefoot luxury personified. It is set within a 5.6km private lagoon in the Maldives’ Noonu Atoll and offers panoramic ocean views for miles. There is a high chance that your children will not want to leave – all the villas come with retractable roofs for stargazing and private water slides that curve straight into your personal pool or the azure ocean. Book a sunset cruise to spot dolphins, zipline over waterfall or plant corals with the resident marine biologist. At night, head to Silent Cinema Paradiso for a movie while being suspended over water.
When parents head to the spa, the children can play at The Den – a two-storey play area that is one of Southeast Asia’s largest children’s clubs catering to both toddlers and teenagers. Those above 12 can join Soneva Academy’s course to learn about plastic pollution or Maldives’ marine life. Allow time to visit the Noonu Atoll Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Centre – the largest of such facilities in the Maldives that is operated by the non-profit Olive Ridley Project.
ROSEWOOD MIYAKOJIMA
Rosewood Miyakojima debuted on Mar 5, 2025 as the hotel brand’s first Japanese property. Dutch design studio Piet Boon pays tribute to the heritage and landscape of the Ryukyu Islands in Okinawa with local materials like Ryukyu limestone. There are Cliffside villas, and villas nestled in mountains, by the sea, on sand and on the rocky beach.
Families can feel at home even with infants; the hotel’s Rose Buds programme provides baby care essentials for newborns and toddlers up to three years old. Older children can head to the Rosewood Explorers Club to immerse in the local culture through potpourri making, origami, sea glass crafts and temporary tattoos inspired by the Okinawan traditional skin art, hajichi. Watch a fisherman spear fish or seek out Miyakojima’s native horses – fewer than 50 remain in the world.
SIX SENSES NINH VAN BAY
Located on a bay overlooking the East Vietnam sea, Six Senses Ninh Van Bay can only be reached via a boat. A total of 58 pool villas nestle between mountains and gleaming beaches but it is the Water Villa that takes the cake, with a private plunge pool and slide, as well as a ladder that goes directly into the sea. Double daybeds in the villas can also be converted into children’s beds, while there are about 50 activities to keep the children engaged.
A Grow with Six Senses passport encourages participation as children get rewarded after acquiring the required number of stamps. There is a kids club and chargeable babysitting services. Restless tykes and older children can head outdoors to the Pirates’ Lair playground, and take part in sandcastle building competitions, beach games or learn about the reef while on a boat with a glass bottom.
CAPELLA TAIPEI
Capella’s The Little Stars programme combines entertainment, education and immersive encounters where children can learn about local cultures. The newly opened Capella Taipei spotlights Taiwanese heritage and crafts with complimentary programmes such as making one’s own gua bao, filling them with braised pork belly, crispy chicken or fresh vegetables.
Those with a sweet tooth can participate in a DIY Bubble Tea class or Aiyu jelly making. Crafty children can try their hand at Hakka umbrella painting. Convenience is provided through connecting rooms – the Pool Terrace Suite can be connected to a Pool Terrace King or Twin room. These suites are special in Taipei, being the city centre’s only hotel rooms with personal pools.
ANANTARA GOLDEN TRIANGLE ELEPHANT CAMP & RESORT
Your children will not forget an elephant – or two – ambling up to their room at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort. Located in Chiang Rai, Thailand, it is set within an elevated 160-acre bamboo forest designed by famed landscape and interior designer Bill Bensley. Children can learn about history and geography through sweeping views of the border that Thailand shares with Myanmar and Laos. Accommodation includes the Mekong Explorer Tent for a glamping treat, perched over the hillside.
Activities for children include sidecar rides through the countryside or learning about elephants close-up through the Thailand Jungle Bubble encounter. In the latter, they can spend a night observing the gentle giants in their natural habitat in a sci-fi, air-conditioned giant bubble-like room. The larger two-bedroom bubble lodge catering for four people has a living area, an outdoor terrace, plunge pool and a private chef experience. (Note: resort guests have to purchase the Jungle Bubble experience as an overnight activity; it does not replace hotel accommodation.)
JEAN-MICHEL COUSTEAU RESORT
The Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort is named after the famous explorer, environmentalist, educator and filmmaker. It is located in Fiji’s Savusavu Bay – a peninsula that has been home to the historical Nukubalavu and Nacekoro villages. Rather than family and children activities as a side programme, these are truly at the heart of the stay. There is the Kids Bula Club with activities like arts and crafts and storytelling. Children can also learn about local culture through weaving brightly coloured masi mats and learning local dances.
Children younger than five can be looked after by nannies. Children ages six to 12 can join small groups to take part in complimentary, sustainable activities like exploring the island’s biodiversity at the protected Tabu sanctuary through recycling, composting, energy conservation efforts, restoring coral reefs and planting mangroves. Teenagers can look forward to waterfall safaris, Hobie Cat sailing or night snorkelling.
FOUR SEASONS HOTEL TOKYO AT MARUNOUCHI
Four Seasons Marunochi will delight any mini railfan. Located above Tokyo Station, it offers something that many other hotels in Japan do not – a close view of the train station tracks. The suites that evoke penthouse living are ideal for families because of their generous space. There are also connecting rooms on offer, and all kids enjoy complimentary amenities like pyjamas, bathrobes, bath amenities and picture books in the room. Staff will also set up a tent for children under eight in some of the suites.
Book the Plarail Package where children can play with the Takara Tomy Plarail toy train system in the guestrooms as real Tokyo trains whiz by or park below. The package also includes being greeted at the train platform if you are arriving at Tokyo Station, a framed family photo souvenir, as well as an exclusive Plarail gift and amenity. Book your stay for sakura season – the hotel just embarked on a renovation and will re-open in late-March 2026.
MELIA VILLA LE CORAIL GRAN MELIA
Located in Vietnam’s Khanh Hoa province, Melia Villa Le Corail Gran Melia is flanked by Fairy Mountain and a beautiful private beach looking out to Turtle Island. Children can learn about coral restoration in a two-hour journey to help with marine conservation. The Kid’s Club has a napping facility for younger children, while older children can play air hockey and other suitable games.
If they're looking to learn more about history and culture, tours can be arranged to Nha Trang, the former capital of Khanh Hoa Province. There, they can visit Dam Market or the Oceanographic Museum. Families can also book a trip to the Nha Trang Observatory, where they can watch a planetarium show through Vietnam’s second-largest telescope and learn more about space through engaging games with an expert astronomer.
LAKEVIEW HOTEL YULONGWAN KUNMING
Lakeview Hotel Yulongwan Kunming is located in Kunming (also known as the City of Eternal Spring for its pleasant year-round climate and blooms) within Yunnan, China. Forests, mountain ranges and clear waters of the Yulongwan River surround the hotel whose guestrooms have floor-to-ceiling windows as well as terraces to take in the panorama. The hotel is a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World – and aptly so, given the exquisite property’s thoughtful connection to its environment.
During summer, children can enjoy pop-up craft workshops at the Lakeside Wellness Centre, go on a bird-watching cruise and do leaf printing at the Lakeside Enclave, try stand-up paddleboard yoga at the lake or pick fruits and vegetables at Bubble Farm. In particular, sports enthusiasts will love the hotel’s offering of outdoor activities, which include golf, tennis, wind-gliding and equestrian activities at the YuLongWan Equestrian Club – home to over 30 horse breeds.