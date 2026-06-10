8 dining experiences to treat Dad to this Father’s Day

It’s been a year since this “new-gen” Singaporean restaurant opened and chef Marcus Leow’s menu has come into its own as he leans deeper into the regional pantry of ingredients. The agreeable pricing – S$108 for a five-course dinner and S$78 for a four-course lunch – makes it a great excuse to celebrate Father’s Day here, especially if you’re keen on exploring the potential of Singaporean flavours. Some new dishes on the menu include mud crab “wu kok”, a take on the traditional dim sum yam puff, here double-fried to a delicate crisp and filled with hand-picked mud crab bound in a rich aioli made from crab fat. The kana chye (preserved mustard greens) claypot rice is another highlight, with an octopus head stock and smoked batang confit infusing the Japanese rice grains with deep umami.

Brotzeit