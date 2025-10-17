Feast like a Chinese emperor at Man Fu Yuan’s recreation of the legendary Manchu-Han imperial banquet

Come Nov 8 and Nov 9, Cantonese restaurant Man Fu Yuan at InterContinental Singapore will serve a condensed interpretation of China’s most elaborate dining tradition: The Manchu-Han Imperial Feast. Said to have originated in the mid-1700s during the reign of the emperor Kangxi, the feast famously featured 108 dishes served over multiple days. While there are no surviving records to confirm these banquets actually took place on such a grand scale, the legend has long captured the imagination of chefs and diners across generations and, since at least the late 1800s, has been upheld as an example of how the Chinese imperial family ate.

Man Fu Yuan’s recreation of this event will be led by the hotel’s executive Chinese chef Aaron Tan, who is the first Singaporean to have been formally trained in this imperial tradition. He will cook alongside his mentor, master chef Qi Jinzhu, a direct disciple of the Qing Dynasty’s last imperial chef, Tang Keming. Qi has spent more than 50 years studying and preserving imperial cuisine. In 2017, he published The Inheritance And Innovation Of Palace Dishes, a book that chronicles recipes and dishes of the Manchu-Han feast.

If there is one thing history can agree on, it is that the imperial cooks took very seriously their duty to impress, regardless of cost or effort. For these banquets, animals were plucked and hunted from the land, sea and sky — think pangolins, leopards, monkeys and tigers. Each course calls for days of preparation so that the resulting dishes are as much a feast for the eyes as they are for the taste buds. Consider the most famous of these, the Orchid Bear Paw. To recreate the braised paw of the black bear in autumn (when they are thought to be at their chubbiest), chef Tan and his team stuff pig skin set in a custom bear paw mould with pork and braise it to melting tenderness.