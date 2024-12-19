Celebrate the festive season with these Christmas deliveries and takeaways in Singapore

Traditionalists love a good festive showstopper—usually turkey, sometimes beef. For a main course with a difference, check out Fireplace’s Roasted Whole Lamb Shoulder (S$168, feeds up to six people), a 3kg hunk of tender meat marinated in white wine and salt, slow-cooked for four hours, and kissed by flames on an applewood-fired grill. On the side is a bed of fluffy pilaf rice simmered in lamb stock and tossed with mushrooms and peas. It also comes with roasted veggies and vibrant sides like chimichurri and tomato-onion salad. Order at least two days in advance.