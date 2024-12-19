Celebrate the festive season with these Christmas deliveries and takeaways in Singapore
Enjoy a lavish festive meal in the comfort of your own home.
The holiday season is a time of joy, good company, and surfeit of incredible food. Except if you’re the one cooking that festive dinner, in which case, it can feel like running a marathon in an ugly Christmas sweater. If you’re considering leaving your holiday dinner to the pros, here are some options to consider:
Traditionalists love a good festive showstopper—usually turkey, sometimes beef. For a main course with a difference, check out Fireplace’s Roasted Whole Lamb Shoulder (S$168, feeds up to six people), a 3kg hunk of tender meat marinated in white wine and salt, slow-cooked for four hours, and kissed by flames on an applewood-fired grill. On the side is a bed of fluffy pilaf rice simmered in lamb stock and tossed with mushrooms and peas. It also comes with roasted veggies and vibrant sides like chimichurri and tomato-onion salad. Order at least two days in advance.
For turkey with a twist, check out Shangri-La Singapore’s Nyonya Spiced Roasted U.S. Whole Turkey. For S$258 (4.5kg), you’ll get the bird and a bevy of sides like roasted curried potatoes, wok-fried garden vegetables, spiced chestnut stuffing, brussels sprouts, soy-glazed chestnuts, and roasted pumpkin. Also on the hotel’s take-home menu are Acacia Honey and Fennel Pollen Glazed Gammon Ham (S$300, 7kg), which comes with sides like smoked potato mousseline, sweet and sour beets, and caramelised brussels sprouts. Other options include Angus Beef Wellington (S$348, 1.5kg) and Roasted Norwegian Salmon (S$168 nett, 2kg), both accompanied by their own collection of supporting dishes.
In the same fashion, the Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore has plenty of impressive roast feasts like the Wagyu Beef Wellington Dinner (S$528), Roasted Turkey Dinner (S$328), and Black Angus Rib-Eye Dinner (S$428). Add S$48 for a gingerbread fruit cake with your takeaway roast package. Like most upscale hotels in Singapore, Shangri-La and the Ritz-Carlton also boast a selection of sweet festive treats to brighten your season.
For a fuss-free turkey dinner, try Acqua e Farina’s Tacchino Ripieno (S$154, serves up to five people), a deboned turkey stuffed with minced chicken, chestnuts and mushrooms that’s a breeze to carve. Other delicious things in this festive line-up are pork collar rolled with spinach omelette (S$128, serves six to eight), tender lamb racks (S$92, serves six to right), and comforting lasagne al forno (S$50, serves up to three people).
If yours is more of a bash and less of a soiree, Kryston Catering’s Atelier Buffets (S$25.88 per head) come with buffet set-ups for 30 guests or more. The caterer’s Starlight and Snowfall packages are designed for slightly smaller groups of 15 to 20 people, complete with modular heating trays to fit four courses.
Finally, if you’re dreaming of Japan but nesting in Bukit Timah this year-end, gather up some Japanese holiday vibes by way of Fat Cow’s Osechi Box (S$500, feeds four people). This three-tiered bento is filled with over 50 dishes symbolising good fortune, happiness and health. Think wagyu pickled in saikyo miso, grilled Toriyama tenderloin and Ohmi ribeye, roasted baby sardines, teriyaki yellowtail, and simmered bamboo shoots, just to name a few. Order from now till Dec 22, for collection only on Dec 31.