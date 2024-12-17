Festive feasting: Where to go for your next holiday meal

Suffice it to say, there are plenty of restaurants peddling special Christmas menus worth a gander, especially if you’re dining in smaller groups. At Pura Brasa, Christmas gets a Spanish spin with offerings like smoked turkey breast with sauteed prawns (S$35) and salmon Wellington (S$39). At upscale French bistro Claudine, ask for the duck a l’orange pate croute, which comprises a decadent combination of duck and Kurobuta pork brightened with kumquat (S$28). Le Bon Funk has outlet-exclusive specials like pork sausage with cranberry relish (S$26) at its Club Street branch and grilled oysters with smoked wagyu fat and pine salt (S$22) at Holland Village.

Over at Italian steakhouse Bistecca, there is full-blood Westholme wagyu tomahawk (BMS 8/9, S$36 per 100g) and a rustic Tuscan kale bucatini with dill and pine nuts (S$24). Japanese-Australian chef Tetsuya Wakuda has created a 10-course festive dinner (S$350) at Wakuda featuring dishes like citrus-marinated Canadian lobster and his signature carabinero prawn with Japanese risotto.