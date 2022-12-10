Check in to the comforts of a hotel and enjoy the pampering treats designed just for the season
Celebrate in style with a luxurious staycation.
With the year-end festivities fast approaching, it’s time to take stock of the highs and lows in 2022, and treat yourself and your loved ones to a truly memorable celebration. But you don’t have to do it at home. The finest hotels on the island have designed a host of indulgent treats for the season so a magical experience is really just a staycation away.
From the well-appointed rooms to the wining and dining offerings worthy of a gourmand, as well as pampering spa treatments, there’s so much to love about a festive staycation. And if you’ve yet to travel since the restrictions were relaxed, you’ll need it even more. So instead of slaving over a hot stove this season to whip up festive goodies, simply check in to a hotel, soak in the ambience and eat, drink and be merry. With the specially-created Christmas and New Year dining specials at the hotel restaurants, you’ll have all you need for a festive feast and more. All you’ll need to take with you are a few stylish outfits and the spirit of the season. We’ve hand-picked the most exquisite festive staycation experiences for you so you can make this holiday one to remember.
THE ST. REGIS SINGAPORE – MODERN INDULGENCES
Paying homage to the trendsetting socialite in New York’s Gilded Age, Caroline Astor, the hotel is offering gourmet wining and dining experiences and luxurious spa journeys this season. The staycation package features a night’s stay, champagne and breakfast, along with a 120-minute full-body pampering treatment at Remede Spa.
From $579++. Available from now till Dec 30.
More information here
THE RITZ CARLTON MILLENIA SINGAPORE – A SPARKLING NEW YEAR
Enjoy one night’s stay in the hotel’s spacious Grand Kallang room, Grand Marina room or Deluxe Suite. You’ll be treated to bubbly, breakfast and a festive welcome amenity.
From $790. Available until Jan 8, 2022.
More information here
HILTON SINGAPORE ORCHARD – FESTIVE FOODIE STAYCATION PACKAGE
To celebrate its first holiday season since opening in February 2022, Hilton Singapore Orchard is celebrating throughout December with bubbly buffets, festive roasts, afternoon tea and communal-style feasts and a host of entertainment highlights. The hotel’s Festive Foodie Staycation package includes one night’s stay, breakfast and a festive dinner buffet at Estate for two.
From $490++. Available from now till Dec 23.
More information here
RAFFLES SINGAPORE – THE GRANDEUR OF RAFFLES
This luxurious staycation experience at the Grande Dame of Singapore includes return limousine transfers and a stay at the Promenade, Grand Hotel or Presidential Suites, along with complimentary champagne and caviar. You’ll also get to enjoy the daily sumptuous breakfast at Tiffin Room, English afternoon tea at The Grand Lobby and a 60-minute signature spa treatment at Raffles Spa.
Price not quoted. Available year-round (depending on availability).
More information here
CAPELLA SINGAPORE – THE MANOR EXPERIENCE
If you want your staycation to feel more like an escape, take a short drive to Sentosa to enjoy the comforts of one of the hotel’s sophisticated manors that’s nestled amidst lush greenery. You’ll be pampered with a host of luxurious treats including in-manor dining, a 60-minute private yoga session, a massage for two, even kids’ activities to keep the young ones occupied and your very own Villa Host to attend to your needs.
Price not quoted. Available until Dec 31.
More information here
AND THERE'S MORE...
While you’re spending time at these fine establishments, there’s a host of other festive treats to indulge in. Here are a few highlights:
Afternoon Tea Ritual at Brasserie Les Saveurs, The St. Regis Singapore
Enjoy a sumptuous selection of savouries and sweets selections with a tailored afternoon tea experience, accompanied by live instrumental music.
Monday to Saturday, 3pm to 5pm, Sunday, 3.30pm to 5.30pm
$52++/$59++ per person served with freshly brewed coffee or TWG tea
$77++/$84++ per person served with glass of champagne
Communal-style Merrymaking at Osteria Mozza, Hilton Singapore Orchard
In the true Italian spirit of sharing with loved ones over the festive season, Osteria Mozza is curating a four-course family-style set menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day featuring a hearty selection of antipasti, pastas and scrumptious festive desserts.
From $149++ per person, Dec 24 and 25
Christmas Punch Brunch at Republic, The Ritz Carlton Millenia Singapore
Features an array of appetisers, main courses and desserts, complemented with unlimited cocktails and pours from Republic’s signature punch bowls. Exclusive this season, is the Winter Pimm’s Punch, (Pimm’s No. 1, Remy Martin VSOP, apple juice, orange and cinnamon)
From $188 per person, Dec 25, 12pm to 3pm.