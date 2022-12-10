Check in to the comforts of a hotel and enjoy the pampering treats designed just for the season

With the year-end festivities fast approaching, it’s time to take stock of the highs and lows in 2022, and treat yourself and your loved ones to a truly memorable celebration. But you don’t have to do it at home. The finest hotels on the island have designed a host of indulgent treats for the season so a magical experience is really just a staycation away.

From the well-appointed rooms to the wining and dining offerings worthy of a gourmand, as well as pampering spa treatments, there’s so much to love about a festive staycation. And if you’ve yet to travel since the restrictions were relaxed, you’ll need it even more. So instead of slaving over a hot stove this season to whip up festive goodies, simply check in to a hotel, soak in the ambience and eat, drink and be merry. With the specially-created Christmas and New Year dining specials at the hotel restaurants, you’ll have all you need for a festive feast and more. All you’ll need to take with you are a few stylish outfits and the spirit of the season. We’ve hand-picked the most exquisite festive staycation experiences for you so you can make this holiday one to remember.