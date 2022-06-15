At his new restaurant in Capella Singapore, Mirazur’s feted chef showcases his Italian roots

It would seem that Mauro Colagreco has a soft spot for Singapore. The Argentinean chef behind Mirazur – 2019’s top restaurant in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list – has returned once again with a new establishment, this time in the bucolic ground of Capella Singapore. Fiamma, or “flame” in Italian, opens on Wednesday (Jun 15) and showcases Colagreco’s less seen Italian side.

“I love Italian cuisine. I grew up with it because my grandfather was from Italy,” he said one early morning from his home in Menton, in southeast France. “In fact, I live 100 metres from Italy and I feel the food has a lot of connection with Asian food.

“Like Asian food, Italian food looks simple but a lot of work goes behind it. At Fiamma, we will offer a real mix from the whole of Italy, with different kinds of cooking… not just pizza from a pizza oven,” he joked.

Colagreco has loved Singapore since his first visit in 2009. “I was really surprised by the passion and energy of the people for restaurants. My previous experiences in Singapore have taught me that people here are very knowledgeable about food. Singaporean guests look for quality and new experiences, and their knowledge is very high level. I’m really happy about that.”