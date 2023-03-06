The new fine dining restaurants to book when you're in London

It's hardly a secret that London has blossomed into one of the world's greatest places to eat, up there with Paris, New York, Hong Kong ‒ and Singapore.

With every conceivable cuisine reflecting the city's brilliant cultural diversity, a galaxy of Michelin-starred restaurants and irresistible eating at every price point, the challenge is twofold: Choosing where to eat next ‒ and trying to keep up with the latest openings.

Alex Cheatle is founder & CEO of Ten Group, the world's largest luxury concierge, someone whose finger is firmly on the city's fine dining pulse said: “London's fine dining scene has shown remarkable resilience to the economic downturn. We've seen the rise of the £300+ (SG$500+) tasting menu at venues such as Kitchen Table and Ikoyi 2.0 and the Japanese art of Omakase is having a moment.

London's new openings also show no sign of slowing down, with openings from global star chefs like Paris' multi-starred Yannick Alleno and former World's 50 Best number one, Mauro Colagreco. Despite all that's come its way recently, London remains one of the world's most exciting cities to dine out in, continuing to go from strength to strength.”

Amid a frankly dazzling selection of openings since the pandemic, here are six of the very best to book for your next visit.