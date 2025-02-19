A first-timer’s guide to skiing in Japan

Unlike the high jinks and vibrant apres-ski scene that permeate the Alps and Rockies, Japan offers a meditative experience on its slopes. Skiing here is an almost reverent affair.

“It’s not about lounging in the sun or partying between runs,” said Sari Levy, 46, who lives in Telluride, Colorado, and just returned from her second ski trip to Japan. “It’s all about the snow and ski, ski, ski.”

There’s hardly been a better time to follow that directive. Japan is currently enjoying a banner ski season. The Hakuba Valley, the country’s largest ski area, has already recorded an impressive 370 inches of powder, marking its snowiest season in over a decade. With resorts staying open well into April and possibly May, there’s ample opportunity to carve fresh tracks.

And what tracks! Japan is known for taking Western institutions — whether whiskey, jazz or 7-Eleven stores — and refining them into something of its own. Skiing is no exception. Introduced to Japan in 1911 by a major in the Austro-Hungarian army, Theodor von Lerch, on Mount Kanaya, skiing has become an integral part of the nation’s outdoor culture, with more than 500 resorts on its mountainous islands.