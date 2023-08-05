Fiz review: What to expect at the latest contemporary Southeast Asian restaurant in Singapore

The table at Fiz practically heaves under the weight of the food. Here, a slate bowl of neatly stacked urap. Beside it, a tangle of chayote shoots, dark and caramelly from the charcoal grill. Seared sea bream is smothered in sambal tumis. A plush gulai jammed with bamboo shoots, fiddlehead ferns, smoked tripe and beef tendon.

Here too are clay pots of rice: Jasmine-scented beras Adan, an heirloom grain from the farmers of Sabah’s Lun Bawang community. Red, polished beras Sia, issuing hot steam redolent of coconut milk, ginger and pandan leaves.

It is a assemblage that says, “Let the party begin”, even if we’ve already eaten our way through a lengthy procession of small dishes that include slivered blood clams blanketed in peanut sambal and orbs of minced quail flecked with the crunch of chicken cartilage.