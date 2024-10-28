White truffle season is coming, and this restaurant is serving the rare delicacy at cost price

The only thing that brightens foodie eyes more than the advent of white truffle season is white truffles at a bargain.

As we head into November and the prized delicacies climb into their fragrant, earthy peak, one restaurant in Singapore is taking a bit of a different approach.

Spanish restaurant FOC has boldly declared that from Nov 15 to 30, they’ll be offering white truffle at cost price. And not as part of a prix fixe, multi-course menu either – instead, they’re rolling out a special a la carte menu of white truffle dishes starting at S$24, meaning you can choose to dip your big toe into the truffle lake, plunge right in and do the backstroke, or anything in between.

This is the first time the restaurant is running an event like this. Chef Juanjo Carrillo says his goal is to create buzz for FOC and entice diners in through its doors. Judging from the vibrant lunchtime crowd when we visited on a weekday, we’re not sure that’s even necessary. But, in the uncertainty of today’s F&B climate, it certainly doesn’t hurt to do something that will get people talking.

FOC is all about “fine, fun” dining and the White Truffle Season menu, using Italian white truffles from the Piedmont region, is hearty and unpretentious, staying true to the Barcelona-style tapas and mains the restaurant is known and loved for.

The menu opens with two snacks, each with 2g of white truffle per dish; then builds in flavour, intensity and, of course, truffle volume. There's the charcoal brioche, burrata and olive oil caviar (S$24); and the sea urchin and Alaskan King Crab toast (S$40).