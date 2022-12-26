The food festival that is putting Malaysian and regional gastronomy on the map

The Michelin Guide arrived in Malaysia in 2022 with Kuala Lumpur (KL) and Penang seeing two restaurants in each city awarded one star each. At the mid-December announcement ceremony recently, Dewakan was the first restaurant called up to the podium. This came as no surprise as its founder and head chef, Darren Teoh has long been one of the country’s most influential innovators and pioneers of modern Malaysian Cuisine.

Beyond Dewakan, Teoh and Leisa Tyler (a food and travel journalist formerly of Asia’s 50 Best as well as co-owner of Weeds n More, Cameron Highlands-based farm collective supplying ethically-grown premium European produce to top Malaysian and Singaporean restaurants and hotels) have been busy with the Kita Food Festival. This chef-led food festival debuted last year and was a welcome return to the joy of eating out and drinking for foodies with a series of chef collaborations and masterclasses spanning Penang and Kuala Lumpur with some of the country’s most talented chefs.

After a successful first outing and the relaxing of travel restrictions this year, the second edition of Kita was held throughout September, October and November in Langkawi, Penang and Kuala Lumpur respectively. On top of the dining events and masterclasses, the 2022 edition featured leading chefs, producers and tastemakers from Southeast Asia and culminated in Conversations, a day of TED-style talks.

The ethos for the festival remained the same, offering a range of exceptional experiences from some of the finest local and regional chefs. But beyond that, Kita wanted to spotlight Malaysia’s emerging place in the regional restaurant scene while offering inspiration and skills for the younger generation of food producers as well as a platform for discussing food consumption and the restaurant industry.