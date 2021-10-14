A foodie tour of Bologna, Italy, where Spaghetti Bolognese doesn’t exist

Sitting in the heart of Emilia-Romagna, the beautiful and historic Italian city of Bologna has no fewer than three nicknames. La Dotta or The Learned One reflects its proud claim as the oldest university town in Europe; La Rossa or The Red One reflects the countless red rooftops of the old town. But I was here largely to celebrate its third nickname: La Grassa or The Fat One – thanks to its legendary cuisine.

Bologna lies in a rich agricultural region that is famed for the quality and variety of its local produce. That's a badge of honour anywhere, but in Italy, it's really saying something. Balsamic vinegar, Parmesan cheese and mortadella are all carefully crafted locally and obviously feature in many of Bologna's most famous dishes.