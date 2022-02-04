Planning an Italian getaway? A winemaker’s travel guide to Piedmont

How did Piedmont respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? Is the region on the mend?



Piedmont has responded quickly to the pandemic, with a great commitment to the safety of the populace and tourists. The vaccination campaign and social distancing measures have enabled the government to keep the situation under control.

The wine industry in Piedmont is healthy, and exports are doing well now. After the lockdown, wineries have resumed their operations and are welcoming visitors.

Tell us a bit about yourself and your winery.



I am the oldest of the three sons of the Conterno family – we represent the fifth generation. I have an oenological background and handle the wine promotions. My brother Stefano oversees the winemaking, and our youngest brother Giacomo is in charge of office administration. Our winery in Langhe, Piedmont, is named after my late father Aldo, and we are known for Barolo, the red wine made from the region’s Nebbiolo grape.