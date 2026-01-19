Four Seasons Hotel Milano: From cloisters to luxury with character

Like a sciura, the name for the type of stylish older lady particular to the city, the Four Seasons Milan is the elegant grande dame of the city’s shopping district. It is 32 years old, but in hotel terms, established and mature. Occupying a flank of Via Gesù, a road in fact known as the “Men’s Road” because of its disproportionate number of male outfitters, the hotel is a firm fixture with the fashion set who book it out for Fashion Week twice a year, but also with business travellers and a stylish international crowd who flock in for the annual Salone del Mobile.

During my autumn visit, the lobby was packed with shoppers at the end of the day, drinking hard-earned spritzes and surrounded by big boxy bags, as well as well-dressed locals meeting friends for an aperitivo. The space was redesigned in 2021 to give it more of an open “Milanese living room” feel, with low comfy seating and oversized blowsy flower arrangements.

The building has been a sanctuary away from the busy streets of central Milan for centuries. Prior to being taken over by Four Seasons in 1993 — only the second in the group to open in Europe after London’s Park Lane, 6-8 Via Gesù had once been a 15th-century convent and then an aristocratic home. The large, tranquil cloistered garden used to be where the nuns — who were the city’s pharmacists at the time — grew their medicinal herbs. Now, medicinal negronis and sbagliatos are sunk by guests there instead, in discreet sitting areas dotted around the greenery.