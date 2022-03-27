This new Napa Valley resort has everything for a wine-dine-spa holiday in one spot

Our car drove past a row of charcoal grey and white townhouses on the right and neat rows of grape vines to our left. “I think this is it,” I couldn’t help but murmer.

We made a turn into the driveway of 400 Silverado Trail, and soon found ourselves fussed over and our bags efficiently loaded up to a buggy. With a glass of sparkling rose in hand, my husband and I toasted to the start of our Valentine’s getaway at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley.

With just 85 rooms and suites, no signage declaring its presence, and a partnership with a boutique winery, this resort is an unusual hyperlocal gem in the international chain’s stable. Calistoga, the town in which it is located, has only 5,155 inhabitants. It is in the northernmost part of Napa Valley – a 90-minute drive from San Francisco – and more well known for its geothermal hot springs. Napa wine pilgrims rarely prioritise this spot, but this property might just change that.