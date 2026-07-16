Luxury hotels are setting sail – but can they master life at sea?

Following the lead of the Ritz-Carlton, which launched its first ship in 2022, luxury hotel brands like Four Seasons, Orient Express and Aman are setting sail, targeting ultrawealthy travellers by trading the traditional mass-market cruise for curated itineraries designed to emulate the superyacht experience.

While the global cruise industry is experiencing record demand, with 37.2 million passengers in 2025, these companies are initially targeting non-cruisers and counting on brand loyalty to coax hotel guests to sea, with suites that start atUS $31,000 (S$40,088) and go up to over US$200,000. The draw? A familiar, lavish ecosystem that guarantees the comfort of a luxury hotel, far from crowded hot spots on land.

The 679-foot Four Seasons I launched in March with 95 suites, 11 dining venues, four pools (two of them private), a wellness spa and a marina that allows guests to jump straight off the ship into the sea.

In June, Orient Express unveiled the Corinthian, a 721-foot, 110-passenger sailing yacht (starting at US$19,500 for three nights) that can be fully wind-powered under the right conditions. Aman’s first luxury yacht, the Amangati, is scheduled to sail next May.

“Our guests receive the comfort, personalisation and service of a Four Seasons Hotel while onboard,” said Vladimir Savic, the Four Seasons I’s general manager, as we toured the ship. “But the main difference is when they wake up each morning, they find themselves in a new and unique destination.”

Philippe Hetland Brault, the president of Orient Express Sailing Yachts, said the company entered the cruise business because travellers are increasingly seeking privacy and exceptional service.

“The deployment of our sailing yachts allows us to take guests to iconic places while discovering these exceptional destinations arriving slowly from the seas, removing the friction that often comes with travel,” he said.

SUITES ON A GRAND SCALE