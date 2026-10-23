Can't postpone your Paris trip? Here's what you should know

While Paris is generally considered safe, travellers are advised to check travel advisories issued by their respective governments or embassies, avoid protest areas and exercise increased caution because of civil unrest. They should also follow local media outlets for updates on planned demonstrations.

The next major protests are scheduled for Oct 24, Oct 31 and Nov 5, with the Yellow Vests, a populist protest movement, calling for gatherings at Place de la Bastille and Place de la Republique, although times and routes have not been finalised and are awaiting police approval.

By Tuesday, major streets in central Paris had been cleaned up and Parisians had returned to work, although many storefront windows remained broken, and burned cars and bikes littered the streets. Parks, including Luxembourg Gardens, Tuileries Garden and Parc Monceau, were calm. At cafes, people sat on patios with coffee and wine, and tourists and tour guides went about their days as planned.

Sophie Gacheny, an independent tour guide based in the city, urged visitors to stay on the Left Bank, or the southern bank of the River Seine, which is typically quieter during protests. Like other guides, Gacheny is planning her tours around the protests and won’t run any on the days when demonstrations are scheduled.

Kiana Tiese, who offers private tours of Paris, said she took a group of visitors out for a tour on Sunday, a day after the protests, and said everything went well.

HOW ARE TOURIST ATTRACTIONS AFFECTED?

While most major Paris landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triomphe remain open, local authorities can close them on short notice if large-scale protests pass through them. On Monday, the Louvre was forced to shut down after protesters blocked the entrance, causing anger among tourists who had paid for their tickets. (The museum has not announced when it will reopen.)

The tourism board, Paris Je T’Aime, advises travellers to monitor live updates through its website and dedicated city pass app, which provide real-time updates on operating hours for major landmarks and venues.

Municipal buildings, shops and outdoor monuments have been damaged across other major cities, too, creating road closures and areas with restricted access. Be sure to check the status of a landmark and surrounding areas before traveling there.

HOW IS LOCAL TRANSPORTATION AFFECTED?

French unions have called for a nationwide general strike on Nov 5, which could affect the national rail, public transit networks and roads. Under French law, transportation workers must file notice of a strike at least 48 hours before the planned action.

On demonstration days, police shut down metro stations and roads along protest routes, and bus and tram schedules are reduced.

ARE THERE CURFEWS?

French authorities imposed curfews on Monday across parts of several major cities, including Paris, Lille, Lyon and Nice.

In Paris, the authorities enacted strict curfews in areas where demonstrations turned violent, such as Place de la Republique and the Les Halles commercial district. Authorities banned public gatherings in those areas between 8pm and 6am, and prohibited people from being in public outdoor spaces across dozens of districts between 11pm Monday and 6am Tuesday. Police set up checkpoints around the perimeter of the curfew zones to verify the identities of residents and exempt emergency workers. It was unclear how long the curfews would last.

At the five-star Hotel Lancaster Paris, steps from the Champs-Elysees, hotel guests sipped drinks and ate French tapas on Monday night in the lobby’s plush Copperbay cocktail bar. The rest of the neighbourhood was equally tranquil, with no police or sirens in sight. Along the tree-shaded grand boulevard, international crowds strolled under the wrought-iron streetlamps, window-shopping at big global stores like Sephora and Zara.

Lauren Bell, 38, who was visiting the city with her sister from Madrid over the weekend, said that while the city felt calm on Tuesday, people also seemed to be preparing for the next wave. “We were shocked to see how quickly and badly the situation got violent and out of control,” she said. “It feels like it’s not over.”

WILL MY TRAVEL INSURANCE PAY IF I DECIDE TO CANCEL?

Whether your travel insurance will cover trip cancellation depends on your policy. Travellers are advised to check with their insurers to understand what is covered and whether they are eligible for reimbursement.

By Ceylan Yeginsu and Tariro Mzezewa. Ryley Ober and Seth Sherwood contributed reporting © The New York Times.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.