3-Michelin-starred chef Anne-Sophie Pic is presenting a new menu inspired by her hometown for a limited time

A TASTE OF ORIGINS

Pic was palpably excited when she spoke to CNA Luxury over the phone on May 5. She had planned to come to Singapore from May 9 to 14 on only her second visit since La Dame De Pic opened in July 2019, but alas, she had to cancel the trip at the last minute because her mother took ill.

Her mission for the visit to Singapore was two-fold: To present a new menu of Valence-inspired dishes that offers diners a clearer window into who she is through her food, and to deepen her knowledge of the natural bounty that Singapore has to offer.

She had even planned visits to horticulturists to learn about Singapore’s native botanicals which she had hoped to use in her menu and even a beer tasting with a local brewer to explore pairing opportunities.