A dram good match: Enjoy rare scotch with Catalan tapas at The Fullerton Hotel’s Signature Reserve

When people think of tapas, they think of sherry, not sherry casks. Spain’s small plates tend toward lighter, brighter flavours, and therefore traditionally pair easily with light and dry wines that enhance, rather than dominate the food.

But at Signature Reserve, where Scotch reigns supreme, a new menu developed by FOC Restaurant – running until at least October – might just change your mind.

In the bar’s first collaboration with an external restaurant, tapas-style dishes go head-to-head with the bar’s most collectible drams. Given tapas' diversity of flavours, Michelin-starred chef Nandu Jubany leaned heavily into richer, creamier profiles to stand up to whisky’s complexity. There isn’t a rigid pairing list, so diners are free to experiment, but you can follow along with their selection if you need a little guidance.