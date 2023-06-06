Michelin-starred chefs Sun Kim and Mano Thevar set to debut their new Korean Indian restaurant Tambi

Have you ever tried chicken curry infused with kim chi? What about meen polichatu — a Keralan dish of spiced fish wrapped in banana leaves — spiked with Korean gochujang? These combinations may sound far-out to some, but for Michelin-starred chefs and close friends Sun Kim and Mano Thevar, they are delicious mashups that they’ve enjoyed for years. Come early June, you too can have a taste of this unique culinary mix when Kim and Thevar debut Tambi, a casual Korean Indian restaurant along Amoy Street.

In Tamil, Tambi means little brother, an apt name for an eatery helmed by two big-name chefs whose restaurants, Meta and Thevar, are owned by the same group. Unlike the mannered dining rooms of their acclaimed establishments however, Tambi promises to be cool, casual and loud. “It’s going to be fun, almost like an izakaya, with a good selection of sake, liquor, whiskies, gins and highballs,” said Thevar.

But first, the burning question: Do Korean and Indian flavours make good plate-fellows?