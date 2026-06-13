Beyond street food: The new hotels, restaurants and bars refreshing George Town, Penang

I discovered Areca Books while visiting the newly opened Soori Penang. After lunch one day, I followed the hotel’s architect-owner, Chan Soo Khian, into the bookstore, where he bought several copies of Streets of George Town, Penang: An Illustrated Guide to Penang’s City Streets & Historic Attractions to place in the hotel’s suites.

Its author, Khoo Salma Nasution, is a Penang-based historian, heritage advocate and co-founder of Areca Books. The bookstore is a rewarding stop for travellers looking beyond George Town’s celebrated food culture, ornate religious buildings, shophouses, street art and the funicular ride up Penang Hill.

George Town’s rich history has not kept it frozen in time. Across the city, chefs, hoteliers and independent business owners are reworking old buildings, ingredients and traditions for contemporary use. Founded in 2005, Areca Books is both a speciality bookstore and publishing house, with titles spanning Penang and Malaysia’s social history, cultural heritage, architecture and environment.

A DEEPER PLOT