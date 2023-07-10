Glenfiddich’s Grand Yozakura: A single malt whisky with an Okinawan touch

When I get a pitch filled with superlatives about a new Scotch whisky with a unique cask finish, I tend to approach it with some scepticism, the way I would with an insurance salesman.

It’s worth noting that a cask finish is not the same as a cask maturation: The former, done after the main cask ageing, usually lasts from a few weeks to a few months, while the latter has a legal minimum of at least three years.

Cask-finished whiskies draw debates. Take for instance, Scotch finished in a mizunara cask, a Japanese oak known for imparting notes of sandalwood to whiskies. For several years now, Scotch producers have had a love affair with these casks; almost every top distillery has a whisky finished in a mizunara cask in their product range. But Japanese whisky makers highlight that it takes at least 20 years of maturation in mizunara for the wood to properly lend its influence on a whisky. Thus, is a mizunara cask finish effective at all — or is it, like many things in whisky marketing today, just hyperbole?