Glenfiddich’s new limited edition collection has 3 ultra-rare whiskies to add to your sipping stash

Whisky’s rapidly rising popularity over the past 15 years or so has been a boon and a bane to its producers. While soaring demand translates to greater revenue, distilleries have also had to find ways to manage the decreasing stock of older spirits. (This explains why we are seeing more younger expressions hit the market, as well as a greater acceptance of whiskies without any age statements at all.)

Which means when the really old stuff shows up, like the Glenfiddich Time Re:Imagined Collection, everyone pays attention.

“In whisky production, we often talk about the role of Malt Masters, but we don’t acknowledge how each cask, each bottle, is absolutely unique because of the time it has spent maturing,” said Glenfiddich Malt Master Brian Kinsman.

So to honour both the work of the master distiller and the role nature plays in whisky making, the Glenfiddich has released three expressions for its Time Re:Imagined Collection – aged 30, 40 and 50 years respectively – with each one encased in “bespoke artwork that visually deconstructs and redefines different moments of time within the whisky making process”.

The 30-year-old whisky, dubbed “Suspended Time”, focuses on the moment when the Malt Master decides that a whisky’s development should be halted in order to attain perfect balance. Suspended Time celebrates the contributions of former Malt Master Hamish Robertson, whose 14-year legacy at Glenfiddich included being part of the team that introduced the concept of single malt Scotch to the world.