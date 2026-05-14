Global wine consumption falls as inflation bites and younger consumers drink less

Wine consumption fell worldwide last year, the industry’s trade body said Tuesday (May 12), amid changing lifestyles and economic pressure on consumers.

The International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) said in its annual review that the industry was confronted in 2025 by “a combination of climatic variability, softer demand and rising trade uncertainty”.

It found consumption slid by 2.7 per cent last year to 208 million hectolitres, taking the cumulative drop since 2018 to 14 per cent.

“This evolution reflects the interaction between longer-term changes in consumption patterns and a more difficult economic environment in recent years,” said the OIV.

“Evolving lifestyle preferences, shifting social habits and generational changes continue to influence consumer behaviour” in several mature wine markets, it added.

The OIV also noted that the wine industry “has faced a succession of external pressures since 2020, including the Covid-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions, trade disruptions and inflationary pressures, all of which have weighed on purchasing power and consumer confidence”.