Who says good wine has to be expensive?

A few years ago, at a private wine tasting, the hosts decided it would be fun if they did a blind taste test. The theme was Old World vs New World Chardonnay, and the group – which included Lesley Liu, head sommelier of Odette – brought a mix of premium bottles.

In the mix were Puligny-Montrachet, Meursault, Sonoma Coast Chardonnay and Leeuwin Estate Art Series. All were decanted and served blind. One unassuming bottle, labelled Wine 3, had bright acidity, notes of citrus peel, flint and excellent length. The group was suitably impressed, Lesley recalled.

“This is classy. Must be a Premier Cru,” said one guest. “Tension and minerality – it’s definitely a white Burgundy,” said another. When the reveal came, Wine 3 turned out to be a 2021 Vasse Felix Filius Chardonnay from Margaret River, Australia. In Singapore, the wine retails for about S$42.

“The room went silent. Then a Burgundy loyalist laughed and said, ‘Well, I need to rethink my house white’,” said Lesley.