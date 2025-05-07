A 42-year-old whisky trilogy inspired by – and fabulously paired with – desserts

You can have your cake and eat it, too – paired with The Gourmand Collection by The Singleton. Inspired by the art of patisserie, this exceptional trio of 42-year-old single malt scotch whiskies marks a bold new chapter in The Singleton’s journey toward ultra-premiumisation.

The collection is limited to just 136 sets worldwide, each comprising three distinct expressions of whisky artfully crafted to capture the decadence and richness of three classic desserts: Fig & Chocolate Ganache, Caramelised Creme Brulee and Black Cherry Gateau. Only five sets of The Gourmand Collection are available for the Singapore market, priced at S$13,000 per set.

“This collection pushes the boundaries of whisky maturation,” said Diageo’s Master of Malt, Dr Craig Wilson, who led the creation of the trio of whiskies through a 29-year maturation process – the longest secondary maturation in The Singleton’s history.