A 42-year-old whisky trilogy inspired by – and fabulously paired with – desserts
This S$13,000 collection marks a bold new chapter in The Singleton’s journey toward ultra-premiumisation. It’s devilishly delicious, too.
You can have your cake and eat it, too – paired with The Gourmand Collection by The Singleton. Inspired by the art of patisserie, this exceptional trio of 42-year-old single malt scotch whiskies marks a bold new chapter in The Singleton’s journey toward ultra-premiumisation.
The collection is limited to just 136 sets worldwide, each comprising three distinct expressions of whisky artfully crafted to capture the decadence and richness of three classic desserts: Fig & Chocolate Ganache, Caramelised Creme Brulee and Black Cherry Gateau. Only five sets of The Gourmand Collection are available for the Singapore market, priced at S$13,000 per set.
“This collection pushes the boundaries of whisky maturation,” said Diageo’s Master of Malt, Dr Craig Wilson, who led the creation of the trio of whiskies through a 29-year maturation process – the longest secondary maturation in The Singleton’s history.
Born of a legacy of three distilleries in the Scottish Highlands, the whisky was matured for an initial 12 years before undergoing a generous and tailored 29-year second maturation using an innovative cask layering technique to fully evolve the flavours within each liquid. Extended fermentation, slow batch distillation and maturation in American and European oak casks then culminating in a richness, depth and complexity yet unparalleled in the brand’s portfolio.
The decades of meticulous ageing represent the convergence of patience and precision – “a tasting adventure showcasing the artistry behind the craft and the crowning achievement of the brand,” Dr Wilson added.
The three expressions in The Gourmand Collection include the Fig & Chocolate Ganache where notes of melted chocolate, cloves and warming spices mingle with fig sweetness and rich vanilla woodiness while the Caramelised Creme Brulee delivers a velvety blend of baked vanilla custard and caramelised sugar, torched to perfection. The final whisky in the trilogy pays tribute to the Black Cherry Gateau with flavours of ripe, juicy black cherries, dark chocolate and a hint of black pepper for a delightfully decadent finish.