Singapore’s Grand Hyatt hotel embarks on two-year renovation
The renovation will be rolled out progressively in phases, starting with The Terrace Wing. Highlights include new wellness spaces and a five-storey cascading waterfall.
In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Grand Hyatt Singapore, located on Scotts Road, has announced that it will be embarking on a two-year renovation project.
The renovation will consist of infrastructural and design upgrades, as well as remodelling of the hotel’s guestrooms, selected restaurants, Damai Spa & Fitness Centre and wellness areas, the hotel said in a press release.
The renovation commences this month, with Phase 1 kicking off at The Terrace Wing (a separate wing from the main hotel) as well as the facilities and outlets that it houses. These include the Damai Spa & Fitness Centre and the swimming pool.
Once completed, The Terrace Wing will be relaunched as The Wellness Wing of Grand Hyatt Singapore, with brand new spaces designed by NAO Taniyama Associates and Strickland. Urban landscaping will be designed by Grant Associates, known for its works on Funan Mall, Sentosa and Gardens by the Bay.
Wellness will be at the core of the new design. Highlights include a jaw-dropping, five-storey cascading garden and waterfall feature, lounging day beds in the guestrooms, outdoor event venues and an outdoor fitness area extension to the new Damai Spa & Fitness Centre.
The Terrace Wing is scheduled to be completed in Q1 2023.
Grand Hyatt first opened its doors in 1971. Then known as Hyatt Regency Singapore, it was the largest hotel opened by Hyatt International with 700 rooms.
It was renamed Grand Hyatt Singapore in 1988. In 2003, the hotel embarked on its largest remodelling of the lobby. The Singapore Rooms and Suites in The Terrace Wing were renovated in September 2013.