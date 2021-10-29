Singapore’s Grand Hyatt hotel embarks on two-year renovation

The renovation commences this month, with Phase 1 kicking off at The Terrace Wing (a separate wing from the main hotel) as well as the facilities and outlets that it houses. These include the Damai Spa & Fitness Centre and the swimming pool.

Once completed, The Terrace Wing will be relaunched as The Wellness Wing of Grand Hyatt Singapore, with brand new spaces designed by NAO Taniyama Associates and Strickland. Urban landscaping will be designed by Grant Associates, known for its works on Funan Mall, Sentosa and Gardens by the Bay.

Wellness will be at the core of the new design. Highlights include a jaw-dropping, five-storey cascading garden and waterfall feature, lounging day beds in the guestrooms, outdoor event venues and an outdoor fitness area extension to the new Damai Spa & Fitness Centre.