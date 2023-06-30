The World Oyster Festival is back, this time with a record 32 varietals

If in doubt, opt for the no-fuss Oyster Tasting Platter, which comes with eight pairs of the chef’s pick for S$109.95++. Otherwise, order a la carte (minimum two per varietal) and keep the champers flowing.

While the new offerings are novel, especially the Canadian Effingham Large Beach oysters that were the size of my hand, we found that old favourites are old favourites for a reason. The crisp, briny Coffin Bay oysters from Australia, iodine-rich New Zealand Rock oysters, and KYS Super Specials No. 1, with their nori-esque umami notes, are still the oysters we are constantly drawn to.

To enjoy the fruits de mer of the festival, stop in at Greenwood Fish Market outlets or order online and enjoy your bivalves in the comforts of home, or as we did one balmy evening at the beach. To paraphrase the oft-used adage, the island is your oyster. Just remember to bring wet wipes.