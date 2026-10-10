How to split travel costs with friends – without ruining the trip

On a trip to Japan with three friends last November, Malvina Abbott described a balancing act between one friend with a limited budget and a wealthier friend who required five-star hotels with precise square footage.

It took two months to compromise on the hotel, and they didn’t have a clear plan for how to handle uneven spending habits before the nine-day trip started, said Abbott, an 83-year-old retired public defender from San Diego. The wealthier friend ended up spending a lot of time on her own.

“Our failure to talk about money issues made for some uncomfortable situations,” Abbott said.

When planning a group trip, Jackson said she thinks about advice in The Art of Gathering by Priya Parker: Start by asking, what’s the point?

“That helps inform where you should go, how much you should spend and, most importantly, who should come,” Jackson said.

Once the invite list is set, it can be helpful to suss out each person’s spending habits during planning. For example, Jackson said she has a friend who enjoys footing a group bill at a restaurant and gets genuinely insulted when others try to pay their portion.

If you know someone isn’t as reliable at repaying what others fronted, ask yourself if you’re willing to potentially lose that money, said Dr Traci Williams, a clinical psychologist and certified financial therapist. For some people, the loss is worth it for their friend to join the trip.

Frugal travellers should set a financial limit for when to opt out, experts said. If the total others are willing to spend on the trip is going to ruin the experience for you, don’t go, Evans said. It’s better to deal with the fear of missing out than to get upset with yourself or others over how much you’re spending, she added.

IF SOMEONE DOESN’T PAY

The trip has ended and the Venmo requests have been sent. An uncomfortable amount of time has passed. Perhaps you’ve even sent a gentle reminder. And yet some people still haven’t paid up. How do you confront them without triggering a fight?

Dr Williams recommends starting with something positive, so that the friend is less likely to feel defensive. That can be as simple as saying, “I really enjoyed our time together.”

From there, let them know why it’s important for you to be repaid. That could be a bill that’s coming due or upcoming plans you need to save for. Rather than a slap on the wrist, this gives your friend an opportunity to help you out, Dr Williams said.

Resist the temptation to just let it go, Jackson warned. While it might seem like the easiest option, it could cause resentment.

“Too often people stay silent and make the assumption that this person intentionally has not paid back yet,” MJackson said. “Then we start to conflate that action or inaction with their character.”

A FEW USEFUL TOOLS

There are plenty of tools and apps to help travellers make sense of group spending. Reader-recommended apps include Tab, Splitwise, TravelSpend, Splid, Tricount and KittySplit. Some travellers told The New York Times that they use a couple in tandem.

Lauren Downey, a project manager from Hoboken, NJ, recently embarked on an 11-person group trip to Italy. She said she used an app called Tab to take pictures of restaurant receipts and track each person’s spending. She then added those “tabbed” meals to Splitwise, which can be used to equally split payments after users log expenses.

“Some people think it’s petty to settle a bill this way, but ultimately it causes a lot less stress,” Downey, 30, said. “We can’t all afford the same lifestyles, but that doesn’t mean we can’t hang out.”

By Ryley Ober © The New York Times.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.