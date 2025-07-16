Grower champagnes: What makes these small-producer bottles special (and worth the hype)?

At Singapore-based Convivial Champagne Bar, the by-the-glass wine list offers a curated selection of champagnes. With one exception, none of them comes from the major-name champagne houses. Instead, the list features producers like Larmandier-Bernier, Andre Clouet and Domaine la Borderie – names that may be unfamiliar to most people.

Among champagne lovers, however, these names carry weight. These are grower champagnes: Wines made by independent, often family-run vineyards in the Champagne region, and they are worth seeking out.

For years, grower champagne was an insider’s secret, a case of ‘if-you-know-you-know.’ But not anymore.

Over the past two decades, this once-quiet movement has gone global, elevating boutique producers to cult status. Labels like Pascal Agrapart, Egly Ouriet, and Ulysse Collin now command prices comparable to those of prestige brands such as Dom Perignon and Krug, if not more.