Bound for Germany? A handy guide on where to stay and what to do

Mandarin Oriental Munich reopened its doors last October following the most extensive renovation in the hotel’s history. Each of its 45 guestrooms and suites have been given a new look, designed by Hamburg studio cm-Design. They now boast a fresh and contemporary look and colour scheme, implementing a well-orchestrated mix of styles, colours and patterns.

Bathrooms have also been completely redesigned in black and white tones. Each room also features mountain artworks by local artist Felix Rehfeld.

The hotel is located in Munich’s scenic Old Town near shopping district Maximilianstrasse and famous brewery Hofbrauhaus. It is housed in a historic building originally constructed in 1880, which once served as the city’s opera house.

HOTEL DE ROME, A ROCCO FORTE HOTEL, BERLIN

Housed in a 19th-century neoclassical bank building in the heart of east Berlin, this lavish five-star hotel is a beautiful, historic retreat. Several of the building’s original details, such as marble columns, skylights and an intricate iron staircase, have been retained. The sumptuous rooms are designed in neutral tones with bright pops of colour.