Rhone reds: Your guide to the bold and beautiful syrahs of northern Rhone

Three names claim pole position in the hierarchy of hallowed French wine regions – Bordeaux, Burgundy, and the Rhone Valley.

Often overlooked by Asian wine drinkers, the Rhone Valley is considered a spiritual home of exalted syrahs and powerful grenache-based blends like Chateauneuf du Pape.

Taking its name from the Rhone river, the winemaking region run along the banks of the river starting from the gastronomical city of Lyon down to coastal Marseilles. The appellations (protected grape growing regions) are divided into two unequal sections: The north and south.

The north is smaller and monolithically devoted to one red varietal – syrah. The south, on the other hand, is vast, complex, and home to decorated blends. Grenache leads most wines here, along with some 20 other grapes, including syrah, mourvedre that flourish in the region.

“It's really two completely separate regions,” elaborated Richard Hemming, 67 Pall Mall resident master of wine and Rhone specialist. “If you were designing it today, you would not call them the same thing. The northern Rhone and the southern Rhone are so different that it's pointless grouping them, but they are grouped.”