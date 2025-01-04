Guide to Yogyakarta’s Borobudur: Unique activities, dining spots and hidden gems beyond the temple walls

In the eighth century, when Europe was experiencing the Dark Ages, the Shailendra Dynasty of Java built an enormous temple on a valley surrounded by volcanoes. A testament to their artistic and engineering proficiency, the monument was adorned with 72 stupas and coated with more than 2,000 relief panels.

It’s hard not to be fascinated by the Borobudur Temple. The biggest Buddhist temple and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it is indisputably one of the world’s greatest archeological sites. Unsurprisingly, millions of people have visited the temple, which, located in Magelang, lies 50km north of Yogyakarta International Airport.

A new museum of history has just opened in the vicinity. Coffee shops brewing local beans have emerged. Casual dining, a scene previously lacking in the area, is now slowly taking shape with the opening of a few new restaurants. A cycling tour operator offering personalised packages is available to explore the area, including visits to hidden temples.

History is still the main draw around Borobudur, but the contemporary is now catching up to the legendary, making it an exciting destination to explore over a few days – be it on your own or within a group. Here are some places to check out.

OHD MUSEUM