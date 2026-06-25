Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre to reopen as luxury hotel The Hari Singapore in 2027

A 326-room luxury hotel under The Hari brand is set to open in Singapore in spring 2027 after the Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre is transformed into a new property, Harilela Hotels said in a press release on Jun 24.

The Hari Singapore will be the third hotel under the brand, following the openings of The Hari London in August 2016 and The Hari Hong Kong in December 2020.

The hotel will feature a rooftop pool, executive lounge, dining and wellness facilities, as well as the brand's rotating collection of artwork.

British designer Tara Bernerd, whose portfolio includes The Hari London and The Hari Hong Kong, will oversee the design of the Singapore hotel.

The Harilela Group, established in 1959, is the parent company of Harilela Hotels, which owns 15 properties across Hong Kong, China, Asia, Europe and the US. The group is wholly owned by the Harilela family, one of Hong Kong's most prominent Indian families.

The company's expansion into the hotel industry began with the acquisition of Hong Kong's Imperial Hotel in 1961. It has since diversified into the healthcare and food and beverage sectors.

In Singapore, the group owns the Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre, which will reopen as The Hari Singapore, as well as the Ambassador Transit Hotel at Changi Airport Terminal 2.

Speaking about The Hari Singapore, the brand's founder, Aron Harilela, said: "This hotel, like our sister properties in Belgravia and Wan Chai, will embody relaxed elegance punctuated by eccentricity, wit, culture and genuine heartfelt hospitality. Singapore is key to our ambition to evolve The Hari in major international destinations."