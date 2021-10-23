Family feuds, sibling rivalry: What this cult TV series tells us about family businesses

In Succession, Logan ends up facing a boardroom coup, led by his son Kendall. That scene will not have surprised the Shin family, head of South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group, where the younger son convened a board meeting and removed his father.

Kendall fails in his coup, so teams up with a hedge fund and a rival media group to mount a hostile takeover. The set-up recalls the case of George Strawbridge, grandson of the founder of Campbell’s Soup, who allied with activist hedge fund investor Dan Loeb to oust the entire board.

However, Kendall is troubled by addiction problems, which recall the struggles of Australian scion James Packer. He drives a car off the road into a lake, and his young companion drowns, an incident that strongly resembles Senator Ted Kennedy’s crash on Chappaquiddick Island.

Succession’s characters are constantly questioning what is real – “Is this real?”; “Are you for real?”; “No real person involved”. The joke is that none of it is real, and yet all of it is.

The family that Succession draws most from is the Murdochs. Years ago the show’s creator, Jesse Armstrong, wrote a script (never produced) about Rupert Murdoch’s 78th birthday party.

These days he and the show’s stars sometimes play down the link, and not just because Murdoch knows good libel lawyers. They cite other influences for Succession: King Lear; Roman tragedies; Ivan the Terrible, who murdered his adult son; and Andre Agassi, whose father devised a machine that would force him to hit nearly 1m tennis balls a year. The endless ingredients generate the richness, like a sort of Oedipal Ottolenghi recipe.

But the dominant flavour is still Murdoch: a rightwing media magnate who allows three of his children to compete with each other for position; who fights off a corporate debt crisis; who indulges an extremist TV host; who denies all knowledge of criminal behaviour in his empire; who tries, with mixed success, to buy trophy media assets; and who hires a therapist to try to reconcile his family in what may be a publicity stunt.

It’s all in the Murdoch family history and it’s all in Succession. “I read everything ever written on the Murdochs,” Jeremy Strong, the actor who plays Kendall, has said. “I read that James Murdoch ties his shoelaces very tightly. That was interesting.”

In broad brush, Kendall is James Murdoch, the child who feels he has earned the top job by slaving away in the empire but who is passed over. His sister Shiv Roy is Elisabeth Murdoch – the liberal who keeps her distance but would love to take over. Roman is Lachlan Murdoch – the maverick. (Lachlan now runs much of what remains of the Murdoch empire after the family sold out lucratively to Disney.)

The Roy children are not only competing for their father’s job; they are competing for his affection, which he offers just often enough to keep them interested. “For a media guy, he’s not the greatest communicator,” Kendall noted drily.