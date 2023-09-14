Henry’s Townhouse: An eclectic boutique hotel in London with a piece of Jane Austen’s history

I think I'm in the worst place to have writer’s block — the house where literary darling Jane Austen was said to have written Sense and Sensibility, a novel that has been continuously in publication since it first came out in 1811. Being confronted by a blank page and a blinking cursor is pressure enough but knowing I’m in the same place where a legendary novel was written magnifies the pressure tenfold. Like the previous times when my creative juices weren’t flowing, I retire for the night hoping that inspiration will strike tomorrow.

That’s a sensible decision for I’m staying at Henry’s Townhouse, a Grade II listed building converted into a boutique hotel where every nook and cranny is designed to spark creativity. Part of a row of Georgian houses in Marylebone’s thriving Berkeley street, it was the former residence of Jane Austen’s brother Henry, who lived there in the 18th century and whom the hotel was named after. While steeped in history, the townhouse fell into disrepair and was fairly rundown when it was acquired by the privately-owned Collins Collection in 2018. It took three years of extensive renovations before it opened in late 2021 as a six-bedroom hotel that feels like a stylish home of an eccentric maximalist.