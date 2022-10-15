Here's your chance to buy some of the world’s rarest wines and spirits at duty-free prices

Those of you with travel plans can now purchase some of the world’s most premium and rarest wines and spirits at duty-free prices online. Changi Airport Group has teamed up with Lotte Duty Free to present the inaugural World of Wines and Spirits (WOWS), an online portal of over 200 of the finest tipples from more than 75 brands.

The portal, which will run till Dec 31, features an e-catalogue that includes rare sips from labels like Bowmore, The Macallan, and Penfolds. All the featured items are exclusive to WOWS’ portal and will not be available at the Lotte Duty Free shops in Changi Airport.

Once a customer indicates an interest in an item on the WOWS website, a Changi Airport or Lotte shopping concierge will reach out to the customer via WhatsApp, phone call or in person.

VIPs from Changi Rewards, Lotte and other Changi partners get extra perks: They will be invited to an online auction held on the portal from now till Oct 24, where two rare spirits, the Hennessy Paradis X Lorenz Baumer’s NBA Limited Edition and Royal Salute’s The Art Edition, will be up for bid, with prices starting from S$225, 000 and S$130, 000 respectively. They will also get to attend a signature event at Jewel Changi Airport from Oct 28 to 30, comprising masterclasses and tastings of rare items.

“We are thrilled to present the first-ever World of Wines and Spirits signature event here at Changi Airport,” said Lim Peck Hoon, executive vice president of Changi Airport Group’s commercial division. “Liquor is one of the best-selling categories among our travellers and we have been working with many brands and partners to bring in the most sought-after wines and spirits from around the world.”

Ready to splurge on some rare ambrosias? Check out five highlights from the WOWS collection below.

BOWMORE ARC-52