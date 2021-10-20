This Singapore hotel is giving away a free wedding banquet

Skydiving off a plane, swimming in an aquarium, rappelling down a building (this really did happen in Singapore recently). There are a million ways to propose to the love of your life, but it’s hard to say no when the moment is truly unforgettable.

If you’ve got a creative marriage proposal idea, that could win you a free wedding lunch banquet.

Hilton Singapore Orchard, which will open its doors in March 2022, is holding the Hilton Winning Marriage Proposal contest. Couples who send in their creative marriage proposal videos will stand a chance to win a 15-table wedding lunch banquet worth over S$19,000 at the hotel’s newly renovated pillarless ballroom, redeemable in 2022.