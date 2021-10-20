This Singapore hotel is giving away a free wedding banquet
Hilton Singapore Orchard, which will open in March 2022, is holding a contest for couples to stand a chance at winning a 15-table wedding lunch banquet worth over S$19,000 at its newly renovated pillarless ballroom. Here’s how to win.
Skydiving off a plane, swimming in an aquarium, rappelling down a building (this really did happen in Singapore recently). There are a million ways to propose to the love of your life, but it’s hard to say no when the moment is truly unforgettable.
If you’ve got a creative marriage proposal idea, that could win you a free wedding lunch banquet.
Hilton Singapore Orchard, which will open its doors in March 2022, is holding the Hilton Winning Marriage Proposal contest. Couples who send in their creative marriage proposal videos will stand a chance to win a 15-table wedding lunch banquet worth over S$19,000 at the hotel’s newly renovated pillarless ballroom, redeemable in 2022.
From Oct 25 to Nov 21, participants in Singapore can submit their entries to stand a chance to win. You’ll need to follow the hotel’s Instagram account (@HiltonSingaporeOrchard) and upload a video of your marriage proposal on Instagram or IGTV, along with a caption describing the proposal in no less than 150 words.
More details on how to join can be found here.
Even if you don’t manage to clinch the wedding banquet, you can also stand a chance to win a one-night stay in a King Executive Suite, worth S$941++. Also up for grabs is a one-night stay in a King Premium Suite worth S$841++.
Entries will be judged based on the creativity of the proposal (60 per cent) and emotional appeal (40 per cent). The grand prize winner and two runner-ups will be selected by Hilton Singapore Orchard and announced on Instagram on or around Dec 3.
Hilton Singapore Orchard is located in the heart of Orchard Road, a conversion of the former Mandarin Orchard Singapore.
It is Hilton’s largest hotel in the Asia-Pacific and is also the third largest event venue in Singapore, with 16 versatile event spaces including two unique pillarless ballrooms. These ballrooms are equipped with state-of-the-art LED walls, and lighting and sound technologies to create an unforgettable wedding celebration.
After the event, the newlywed couple can retreat to the hotel’s bridal suite for a one-night stay, also included in the prize package.
When Hilton Singapore Orchard opens its doors, it will give locals a new staycation option with a total of 1,080 rooms, designed with a botanical theme in mind.