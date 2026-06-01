A 3-day Taichung travel guide for first-time visitors

My family arrived just before the Taichung Green Museumbrary opened for the day. The children spotted a fairy circle of lime-green stools in the adjacent park and ran towards it. Inside, the building’s generous void deck, ramps and staircases engaged us as much as its cavernous galleries and lofty atriums.

Before my visit, I had imagined Taichung as a typical urban centre. But several days in Taiwan’s second-most populous city revealed something gentler and more layered – a place shaped by progressive cultural spaces, green lungs and a diverse dining scene.

Eric Swanson, general manager of InterContinental Taichung, described the city as having a “quiet confidence”. “What distinguishes Taichung from other major Taiwanese cities is this balance – cutting-edge technology coexisting with liveability, creativity, and space,” he said.

Here are some ideas for three days in Taichung.

ART AND THE PARK