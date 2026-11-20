Swanky new skyscrapers offer rooms with glitzy city views, but the most compelling hotels aren’t always built from the ground up. Some have found their identity in buildings that have lived several lives.

As the hospitality industry looks for new ways to create a sense of place and belonging, adaptive reuse – the process of repurposing an existing building while retaining its historic character – offers an approach to sustainability that goes beyond reusable water bottles and paper straws. Rather than erasing the past, hotel brands like Aman, InterContinental and Six Senses are transforming historic buildings into contemporary retreats that retain their architectural identity.

These properties also offer something that’s difficult to manufacture: a story. From industrial relics that tell of a village’s past to centuries-old fortresses, these hotels demonstrate that sometimes the most meaningful form of luxury lies not in building anew, but in seeing the potential of what already exists.

Yangshuo Sugar House – Guangxi, China