Holiday advice for home bartenders, plus 4 festive cocktails

“Christmas is a special time when you want to join with friends and family. And sometimes, the centerpiece of any happiness is to have a good drink,” said Salvatore Calabrese, an Italian-born drinks expert and author who has been making cocktails at top hotels, bars and private clubs for over 40 years.

Currently at the cocktail bar Velvet, at London’s five-star Corinthia hotel, Calabrese goes by the nickname “The Maestro.”

And The Maestro’s advice?

First, choose the right glassware.

“The glass is the star. It’s the canvas of the drink,” he said. So if it looks elegant, things already feel festive.